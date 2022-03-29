Police grab three family members for burying baby alive

The arrests were made in Dutch-Komenda

Source: GNA

Police in the Central region have arrested three members of one family, including a 70-year-old man, for allegedly burying a two-year-old boy alive on the shores of Dutch-Komenda in Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.

However, the timely intervention of the Police, the youth of the area and Mr. Cosmos Bassaw, the Assembly Member of Dutch -Komenda Electoral area, saved the victim, considered to be a spirit, from dying.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, said, the boy’s mother 29, father, 37 and the 70-year-old grandfather of the victim were the perpetrators of the crime.



DSP Oppong, said about 23:45 hours on Saturday, March 26, the Elmina District Police Command received information that a male toddler with special needs had been buried alive.

She said on receipt of the report, the Police proceeded to the crime scene and met the Assembly member for the area and some youth who have rescued the boy, whilst preliminary investigations revealed that due to the impairment of the boy, his parents consulted a spiritualist at Dutch-Komenda who might have advised them to get rid of the child.



She said the suspects are in Police custody assisting in investigations while the victim was sent to the clinic and had been treated and discharged.



DSP Oppong said frantic efforts were underway to apprehend Kweku Bar, the spiritualist who is currently on the run.