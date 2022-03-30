Police grab two ex-convicts for widespread burglaries in Ketu South

The two were arrested for breaking into two homes [File photo]

Two ex-convicts Joseph Senahia, 22, and Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu, 23, are in the custody of the Denu Police for numerous break-ins and stealing.

Their arrest follows a recent break-in into two homes where they stole properties worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.



On Monday, March 21, they broke into a home at Denu and made away with a Haojue BF motorbike, two king-size mattresses, a 40 inches plasma television, a glass centre table, a standing fan, money box containing a cash sum of GH¢7,000, thermos cooler set, cooking utensils, studio headphone, a DSTV decoder and cash sum of GH¢ 11,000.



The next day, on Tuesday, March 22, they again ransacked another house at Dzenunyekpodzi and stole items including mattresses, furniture set, a sewing machine, a tabletop fridge, and bags containing personal belongings.



Acting on intelligence, suspect Joseph Senahia was arrested on Saturday, March 26 at his hideout in Awakorme, a suburb of Aflao, and he mentioned Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu as an accomplice, leading to his arrest.



The two have confessed to committing the two burglaries together with other accomplices.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to arrest a third suspect, Kofi Kofigo, and retrieve other items including the Motorcycle, TV sets, and cooking utensils that have been disposed of.



Both suspects will be arraigned soon.



Police have advised residents not to leave their homes unattended and notify neighbours of their absence if they are going to be away for long.



Communities are entreated to be each other’s keepers and question suspicious characters loitering within neighbourhoods for monitoring purposes.