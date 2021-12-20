Police gun down 2 suspected robbers, kidnappers at Yeji

File Photo

A Special anti-robbery squad attached to the Bono East Regional Police Command have today, Monday December 20,2021, shot dead two robbery and kidnapping suspects plying their illicit activities within the Yeji enclave.



The deceased suspects are Ali Ruga alias Ali Muguyaro and Issaka Abubakar alias Kuriidor.



The Police in a statement detailed that the suspects were part of a robbery and kidnapping syndicate who carried out their activities in notable Bono East townships including Yeji, Atebubu, Prang, Kintampo, Kwame Danso and at times in the Savannah Region.

It disclosed that the robbery and kidnapping syndicate were linked to two kidnapping cases in the region as well as the robbery on the Atebubu highway.



“Intelligence gathered indicates that the two deceased suspects were members of a robbery and kidnapping syndicate operate in and around the Yeji enclave who were included in the kidnapping of one Boma on Saturday December 11, 2021 and released him later on after a ransom of Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 25,000) was paid.



“Further intelligence established that the same syndicate kidnapped one Alhaji Juuli about two months ago and released him after a ransom of Sixty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 60,000) was also paid. Also the syndicate was involved in the robbery and murder on the Atebubu highway on December 17, 2021,” the statement revealed.



The police indicated that it retrieved a single barrel shotgun together with a talisman at the deceased suspects’ hideout after a search.



“The Police have retained a single barrel shotgun with two live “BB” cartridges, three mobile phones and a talisman after a search was conducted at their hideout at Konkoba, a suburb of Yeji,” the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service have consequently assured the public of it commitment in combating criminal syndicates to maintain law and order in the country whiles additionally commending the Bono East Regional Police Command and the Anti–Robbery Squad for their bravery and speedy investigation.



Find Below The Full Statement From The Ghana Police Service




