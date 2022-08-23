Police gun down three suspected armed robbers at Obosomase

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Three suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by police at Obosomase in the Eastern Region, Graphiconline.com reports.
The bodies have been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital at Mampong, Akuapem.
more to follow...
NYA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- No arrests after armed attack on Odike's Patase office - Reports
- C/R: Court remands father who tried to sell 2-year-old child for GHC20K
- Four Ugandan police officers face dismissal for arresting bride at wedding reception
- Man who killed wife over sex remanded
- 3 unemployed men on GH¢60,000 bail for illegal connection
- Read all related articles