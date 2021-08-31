Police gun down two highway armed robbers, arrest four others

The incident occurred along the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale

Source: GNA

Police have shot and killed two armed robbers and arrested four others, for their alleged involvement in some robberies along the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.

The deceased, Hamidu Umaru and Haadu were killed after some gun exchanges with the Police intelligence and Operations Teams while the other suspects - Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadu and Isaad Seidu- were placed in police custody.



A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director-General, Public Affairs, said the intelligence operations by the Special Anti-Task force led to the retrieval of two locally manufactured pistols and live cartridges, machetes, bayonets, pepper spray cans and short guns.



Suspected stolen items, including mobile phones and motorbikes, were also retrieved.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that these suspects were behind many robberies, including the killing of an international Journalist some days ago,” the statement said.



It said the police administration had instituted vigorous measures to effectively “combat serious crimes that have plagued the area for the past few years,” and explained similar intelligence-led operations had been employed in other regions.



“Policing is a shared responsibility, therefore, we entreat everyone to get involved for a safer and peaceful society,” the statement said and advised the public to collaborate with the police by providing credible information on suspected criminals for swift and immediate action.