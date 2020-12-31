Police guns 2 suspected robbers to death, mounts search for 2 others

The robbers, numbering four, engaged the police in a shootout

Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by the Ashanti Regional Police patrol team at Santasi in the Kumasi Metropolis.

They were between the ages of 20 and 30 years old.



Addressing the media today, Wednesday, 30 December 2020, the Public Relations Officer of the regional police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said:



"The armed robbers embarked on a robbery expedition at Santasi, Kajasi, Oteng Nkwanta, and its environs and succeed in robbing five houses of their mobile phones, laptops and other personal effects,"



He indicated that the police information room and command center received distress calls on the robbery attack and dispatched patrol teams to the crime scene.



According to ASP Ahianyo, the armed robbers, upon seeing the patrol teams, opened fire and the police also did the same.

The two other suspects, who were suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds, however, managed to escape.



A spot search at the crime scene unearthed two weapons, which include one foreign pistol loaded with three live ammunition, one revolver with three spent ammunition, two big backpacks containing three laptops, 24 assorted mobile phones, two machetes, and a cash sum of GH?3,580.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.



Efforts are underway to arrest the fugitives.



The police have appealed to the various health facilities in the region and elsewhere to be on the lookout for anyone who visits with gunshot wounds and report to the nearest police station.