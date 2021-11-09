Police harassment preventing Sosu from doing his work – Constituency Chair

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina constituency

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Madina, Abdul Rahim believes the Ghana Police Service is becoming a nuisance to the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu and his constituents.

The MP joined his constituents at Ayi-Mensah, Danfa and the Otinibi stretch of the La Nkwantanang -Madina Municipality in a protest over poor roads in the area on October 25, 2021.



Following the protest march, the police say they have been unsuccessful in their attempts to arrest Mr Sosu with Parliament flagging its privileges and requesting proper procedures for MPs who must face criminal prosecution.



The MP, was however charged for unlawfully blocking a public road and the destruction of public property by the Police after refusing to respond to their invitation.



The Kaneshie District Court has however adjourned to November 16 the case after the police had received a letter from the Speaker of Parliament indicating that Mr Sosu is out of the country on Parliamentary duties.



Abdul Rahim who was present at the court today noted that the entire Madina turned out to show solidarity to the MP although he is out of the country.

“Even the market women and a lot of others came to the court to support him because he is a good man who is an asset to the Madina. They all want the MP to get the peace of mind required to do his work. They don’t want him to be distracted but it looks like that is what the Police is doing,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah.



He advised the Police against tormenting the MP and asked them to think about the Madina Constituency. “There are laws and rules governing this country but for the police to come out and attempt to arrest him in a Rambo style approach, then that’s wrong. The Police is to protect the law and not override it.”



The Constituency Chair indicated that the Speaker has not handed over the MP to the Police but has rather referred the issue to the privileges committee of Parliament. “I don’t see why the Police are still chasing him after all these. The Police invaded his home at night and 2 days after went to the church to arrest him and all that is wrong,” he lamented.



