Police has arrested a bank worker following daylight robberies – ACP Kwesi Ofori

ACP Kwesi is Acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service

A bank worker has been arrested in connection with one of the robberies that have occurred in recent times.

This was revealed by Acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’ Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwesi Ofori.



Speaking on Joynews' Newsfile Saturday, he revealed that among some persons arrested on Friday, September 24, 2021, a bank worker was arrested.



“A bank worker, not necessarily a bank staff…we arrested him, and a lot has happened in that regard,” he said.

ACP Ofori also indicated that meetings with banks are underway to put in place some security measures for the security of customers who visit for business transactions.



ACP Ofori’s disclosure comes following some four daylight robberies that happened in the past week. Injuries and in some cases, death were involved.



Meanwhile, a security analyst at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Prof. Kwesi Aning has advised the banks to take steps to interrogate their staff over robberies involving them.