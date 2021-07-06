Police have enough water to spray protesters but Fire Service have none to stop fire? - Netizen

Building in Makola in flames

Ghanaians on social media have wondered how police had water to spray on Ejura protesters but the Ghana Fire Service didn’t have enough water to quench Monday's fire at the makola market.

A social media user Yakubu Lantam wrote:



“Ghana police has enough hot water to be spraying people with. But, Fire service doesn’t have enough water to fight the fire.”



Scores of social media users agreed with him.



This comes following reports that lack of access to water in the central business district of Accra was a major hindrance in battling Monday morning’s fire outbreak in a building at Makola in Accra.



Even though there were fire hydrants, there was no water in them at the time of fighting the fire, according to the Mayor of Accra.

He said the fire tenders which were mobilised for the fire fighting had to trek longer distances to refill at places such as Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



There were seven fire tenders at the scene of the fire and within eight minutes, their tanks were emptied and they had to go and refill.



This is in sharp contrast to events of last week when police sprayed water canon on residents of Ejura who were protesting over the death of their compatriot.



Authorities had explained that the lack of water in the Fire Hydrant was not a norm promising to fix it.



Read some comments below:









