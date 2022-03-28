Police have stopped me not less than six times since my release - Barker-Vormawor

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

One of the Conveners of the pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has disclosed that the police have stopped him not less than six times since he was released from cells.



These stops he says happen at Police roadblocks suggestively indicating that it occurs when the servicemen mount checkpoints on the road.



According to him, the police most often do not recognize but eventually do when he hands over his driver's license to them.



Barker-Vormawor opines that the police after recognizing him indicate their support for the #FixTheCountry course he has led.

“Since I got out of unlawful detention, I have been stopped no less than 6 times by Police at Roadblocks. A lot of the time, they don’t recognize me. Perhaps because of my disguise. But their faces light up [src] when they read the name on my driver's license. Their demeanours change and they hand me back my license, saying 'we are behind you'.



“Every single time, I wonder if they know their Government is prosecuting me for mobilizing #FixTheCountry to overthrow the Government. I wonder what they mean when they say to me “We are behind you”. What are they behind?” Barker-Vormawor quizzed.



Background



Pressure group, #FixTheCountry Movement sounded alarm bells over the arrest of one of their conveners, Oliver Barker-Vormawor on Friday, February 11.



According to the group, Mr. Barker-Vormawor was ‘abducted’ by state security when he touched down from the United Kingdom at the Kotoka International Airport



Confirming his arrest in a statement, the Police said the activist and lawyer had been arrested in connection with a threat to stage a coup if the E-levy is passed.

He was subsequently arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 14, where he was slapped with a treason felony charge.



Attempts to get him bail proved futile as the presiding judge at the District Court, Her Honour Eleanor Barnes said she does not have the jurisdiction to grant bail.



She urged the defence team to make the application at the High Court.



After a brush with the law and back and forth over bail, Mr. Barker-Vormawor was granted a GH₵2 million bail on Wednesday, March 16.



Notwithstanding the bail granted, he was to wait another 24-hours later to meet his bail conditions before being finally released on Thursday, March 17.