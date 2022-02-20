Police have the right to arrest anybody for seditious comments – Jantuah

Private legal practitioner, Mr Kwame Jantuah

A private legal practitioner, Mr Kwame Jantuah, has said persons who make seditious comments can be arrested by the Police.

He said the Police have the right under the laws of Ghana to arrest any person who make such comments to answer questions and also provide evidence.



He was commenting on the arrests of Convener of the #FixtheCountry Movement Oliver Barker Vormawor who allegedly wrote on Facebook that he will stage a coup if the E-levy is passed by Parliament, and also Bobie Ansah of Accra FM who was also reported to have alleged that the First Lady owns lands at Cantonment.



Regarding Barker-Vormawor, the Police in a statement said that “Mr Oliver Baker-Vormawor has been arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command following a post he allegedly made on social media platforms to the effect that he would stage himself if the E-levy bill is passed by Parliament.”



In the case of Bobie Ansah, the Police said he was picked up in connection with an alleged case of publication of false news and offensive conduct.

“His arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigation,” the Police said in a statement on Friday February 11.



Asked whether the repealed criminal libel law is being re-introduced through the backdoor with these recent arrests, Mr Jantuah said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday February 19 that “if it is seditious, then I think seditious comments can be approached by the Police.



“For instance, Barker-Vormawor’s ‘s comments, that is seditious and the Police can come in. But when you take the Bobie one, where he talks about the First Lady and the Second Lady having lands at Cantonment, that one it is up to the individuals to decide whether he is going to take this person to court.



“I think with regards to how we operate the law it depends on what has been said. If it is seditious and it is something that can create panic in the community then, yes, the Police have the right, the security service have the right to call you and ask you where is your evidence.”