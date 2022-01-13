Police hints at possible sacking of 'drunk' officer in viral video

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted drunk police officer

Drunk police officer interdicted

Police officer to receive psychological support



Public praise police service for swift response



The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has referred the police officer captured in a viral video supposedly drunk to stupor to the Police Medical Board for a review and support for rehabilitation if the need be.



According to a January 22 statement by the Police, the outcome of the review will determine the fate of the unnamed police officer as to whether he remains in the service or is relieved of his duty.



“A clinical psychologist has been assigned to evaluate him and offer him the necessary support. In addition, he will be referred to the Police Medical Board for thorough review and support towards rehabilitation where necessary. The said officer’s suitability or otherwise to remain in the service will be based on the outcome of investigations and recommendation of the police Medical Board,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, per established protocol the police officer has been interdicted pending further investigations into the matter.



“The said officer has been identified and in line with Police regularities, he had been interdicted to make way for investigations into his conduct” the statement added.



