Police hold workshop to reduce judgment debts associated with service enquiry

The workshop will equip participants with skills to help solve disciplinary flaws

A workshop has been held by the Police administration for members of the Police Central Disciplinary Board, Police Management Board members, Police Legal Officers, other senior police officers, lawyers from the Attorney General’s Department and from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on Police administrative and disciplinary trials.

The workshop was aimed at building the capacity of participants to handle administrative and disciplinary proceedings of the Ghana Police Service, in line with the rule of law.



The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh in his welcome address stated that the workshop will equip participants with the requisite skills to help solve disciplinary flaws and reduce judgment debts associated with Police Service Enquiry.



The resource persons for the workshop were Justice Samuel Marful-Sau, a Justice of the Supreme Court; Prof. Justice Dennis Adjei, a Justice of the Court of Appeal and Mr. Lawrence Lartey, Director of Investigations at CHRAJ.

They took turns to share experiences on cases involving Police administrative and disciplinary trials.



The judges, in particular, shared light on judicial review processes and fair trial rules that the Police Adjudicating Officers must keep in mind.



There was active participation leading to an active interactive session.