Police hospital to embark on mass burial exercise

The police will embark on mass burial soon

The Police Hospital in Accra has served notice to embark on a mass burial exercise.

This, according to the management, is to decongest the mortuary.



A statement on Monday August 23 said “The general public is hereby reminded of the mass burial dissemination by various media from July 05, 2021 involving two hundred unclaimed and unknown bodies to decongest the mortuary of the Ghana Police Service.



“The second phase of the mass burial is about to begin by closure of the week.

“It will therefore be appreciated if members of the public make efforts to contact the Pathology Department of the Hospital from today Monday August 23, 2021 to help identify the bodies.



“This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial.”