Police hunt five kidnappers in Savannah region

Police say efforts are being made to arrest the other members of the syndicate

Police in Buipe in the Savannah region is on a manhunt for some five persons suspected to be members of a kidnap syndicate in the region.

It follows the arrest of two persons, Aliu Mohammed 23 and 20-year-old Naru Zoli by the Police on Friday while on patrol.



Their initial suspicions were that the two were motorbike thieves but upon interrogation, the two confessed to their involvement in some kidnappings in the region and mentioned five others involved in the act.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the suspects led the Police to the outskirt of Yapei and identified one Lagi Mahamadu as a victim who was kidnapped in April and his father, Umaru Mohammed who paid a ransom of GH¢10,000.



The Police say efforts are being made to arrest the other members of the syndicate while the two remain in custody assisting with the investigation.