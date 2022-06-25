Police hunt for 64-year-old man for alleged defilement at Bawaleshie

File Photo

Police in Kpone-Katamanso are searching for a 64-year-old man at Bawaleshie in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality suspected of defiling two teenagers.

The suspect Benjamin Narh Okunor, is reported to have gone into hiding after learning that his evil deed has been exposed.



He has been accused of defiling two sisters, aged 12 and 14 for almost two years.



A family member of the victims who expressed dissatisfaction over the matter to Angel News’ Augustine Ahiagbor urged the police to fast-track their investigations to get the perpetrator arrested.



He claimed the act has become a norm for the suspect and he deserves to be dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others.



Background

The suspect allegedly threatened the girls with a gun not to inform anyone about what had transpired.



However, a teacher of one of the victims realized an unusual fluid from her private part.



The headmistress of the school, Ernestina Ohenewaa Larbi, also confirmed that the victim repeatedly went for a sanitary pad which made her suspect there was something wrong with the pupil.



She thus invited the mother and they together interrogated the victim who later disclosed that she has been sexually abused by one Benjamin Narh Okunor, the prime suspect.



Miss Larbi noted that the victim’s mother had earlier wanted the matter be resolved at a family level but she disagreed and reported the case to the social welfare before the department subsequently reported the case to the police.

The victim was later sent to the Shai-Osudoku Government Hospital for examination which the Medical Superintendent of the facility, Dr. Kennedy Brightson, established that the victim has been engaged in sexual intercourse multiple times.



The Dodowa Divisional Police Commander further prepared a detailed report and forwarded it to national headquarters in Accra.



The culprit upon hearing that he has been exposed fled and the police have mounted a search for him.