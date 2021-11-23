Police hunting for suspect who killed girlfriend, dumped her in refrigerator

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The police are hunting for a murder suspect

Suspect Frank is believed to have murdered his girlfriend



The incident happened in Ho-Fiave



The Volta Regional Police are on a manhunt for a man who reportedly murdered his girlfriend and deposited her corpse in a refrigerator.



Police got wind of the case when some neighbours in Ho-Fiave reported a strong stench coming from the room of one Frank, the suspect.



When police arrived at the scene and entered the room, they found the corpse of Lizzy in a double-decker refrigerator.

She was later transferred to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue pending autopsy.







POLICE IN VOLTA REGION ON A MANHUNT FOR BOYFRIEND SUSPECTED TO HAVE MURDERED GIRLFRIEND AND DUMPED HER IN REFRIGERATOR.



The Volta Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for one Frank who is strongly suspected to have murdered his girlfriend and deposited her in his refrigerator.



On 22/11/2021 about 9:00am the police received information from Ho-Fiave that neighbours to the scene of crime observed a strong stench emanating from Frank's room with house flies hovering around the windows and door.

They broke into the room and found the girlfriend of the said tenant only known Lizzy, dead in a double-decker refrigerator. The tenant, Frank was nowhere to be found.



An investigative team proceeded to the scene and after careful inspection of the crime scene, the body which was at an advanced state of decomposition in a white double-decker refrigerator was conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.



Search is underway to trace and arrest the said boyfriend who is believed to have killed the deceased.