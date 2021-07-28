Police impound 394 motorbikes in Accra Regional operations

The seized motorbikes

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has seized 394 motorbikes in recent operations geared towards improving and sustaining the current security situation in the nation’s capital.

The operations which started on Thursday, July 22, 2021 forms part of the periodic Police operations to clamp down on criminal activities and prevent crime usually committed through the use of motorbikes.



The breakdown of the impounded motorbikes are as follows: Madina division-30 motorbikes, Abokobi Ayi Mensah, 11, Kpeshie, 15, Accra Central, 25, Oyibi / Frafraha 15 and Mamprobi , 34, Dansoman,51, East Legon, 23, Kaneshie, 74, Kotobabi, 21, Adjen Kotoku, 15, Pokuase, 33 and Nima, 47.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the operation was also to sanitise the system by reclaiming stolen motorbikes and compelling recalcitrant riders to regularise or update their documentation in line with road traffic regulations.

She said following directives from the Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Boakye-Afful Yiadom, the exercise would continue and all Divisional Commanders have been directed to that effect.



She said the Police would be looking out for various offences such as, the use of unregistered motorbikes, riding without helmets, use of motorbikes without license or insurance among others.



Mrs Tenge said all the suspects so far arrested were being screened by the various divisions for necessary actions.