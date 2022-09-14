0
Police impound Lawrence Tetteh's Land Cruiser

Black Toyota V8 File photo: The car was impounded for illegal use of strobe lights

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service stationed at the Airport Police Station have impounded a car belonging to the founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

According to a Citinewsroom.com report, a driver of the preacher was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, for the unlawful use of strobe lights.

According to the report, the police intend to put the driver of the preacher before a court for prosecution, after which he will be ordered to remove the strobe lights.

According to Ghana's laws, fitting strobe lights and sirens violates road traffic regulations 74(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012 LI 2180.

Over the years, several prominent persons have been arrested for the misuse of sirens and strobe lights which, according to the law, is only reserved for emergency service providers and some state functionaries.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
