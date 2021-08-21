Police impounds 40 vehicles for traffic offences in Kpone-Dawenya

The war against indiscipline is aimed at deterring motorists from flouting traffic laws

The police have impounded 40 vehicles for various traffic offences along the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway during a special exercise conducted on Friday, 20 August 2021.

The exercise, which has been revived by the police administration, spearheaded by the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was carried out by the MTTD in the evening.



During the exercise, 40 drivers were arrested for flouting several road traffic regulations and are currently being processed for court in Tema and Ashaiman while their vehicles have been impounded at the Tema Community 25 police station.



Some of the offenses recorded on Friday’s special exercise include dangerous driving, driving on shoulders and verges, abuse of sirens and beacon lights among others.

The war against indiscipline is aimed at deterring motorists from flouting traffic laws that contribute to congestions on major roads within the Accra and Tema metros.



The motoring public is advised to abide by the road traffic regulations at all times to enhance road safety.