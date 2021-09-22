Police impounds over 100 motorbikes after robbery incident

This formed part of the police’s ongoing special exercise

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested 17 drivers for flouting several road traffic regulations including dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others.

This formed part of the police’s ongoing special exercise, “war” against road traffic indiscipline.



Per the exercise, some police personnel were deployed to ensure free flow of traffic on the Tema-Afariwa-Shai hills- Akosombo stretch (N2) Highway in the evening of Saturday 4th September 2021.

According to the police, the vehicles, some of which included 4×4 V8’s have been impounded at the Ashaiman Tulaku Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department while the drivers are being processed for court.



The police administration, therefore, has cautioned all drivers who ply that stretch and other major highways to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.