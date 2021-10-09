Police in Bunkpurugu nab 35-year-old suspect wanted for killing his wife

The suspect upon realizing that the Police were closing in on him, turned himself in

The Bunkpurugu District Police have arrested Kampii Yennu, the suspect in the alleged murder of a farmer at Kpentaung village near Bunkpurugu. The suspect upon realizing that the Police were closing in on him, turned himself in.

The Acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabiik Anmain, who confirmed the arrest to GBC News, said the suspect was subsequently re-arrested and detained for further investigations.



Kampii Yennu has been on the Police wanted list after he killed Matthew Namison, 35, who is alleged to have been sleeping with his wife. He was shot dead in his room in the middle of the night.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had on several occasions threatened the deceased with death for allegedly having an affair with his wife.



Investigations at the crime scene revealed a piercing wound on the deceased chin through to the left ear, believed to be a gunshot wound while a misfired AK rifle ammunition was also found at the scene and retrieved for investigation.