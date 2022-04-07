1
Police in Upper East ban use of cargo trucks and tricycles

Tricycles 123 File Photo: A tricycle

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Upper East Regional Police Command has placed a ban on the use of cargo trucks and tricycles popularly known as motor king meant for carrying goods from transporting passengers in the Region.

The Command has observed that it is becoming an emerging trend and in most cases leading to road crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.

Tricycles especially have proven to be very important in the transportation of goods and services in Bolgatanga and other big towns across the country.

The current ban if enforced strictly will most likely impact movement within the region, more so because their prices are also considered to be more affordable as compared to say taxis.

