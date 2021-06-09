Police in Upper East seeks public support to apprehend notorious robber

The suspected robber, Asamapane Ayine alias Winder

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contribution

The Police in the Upper East Region has urged the public to assist them by volunteering information that could lead to the arrest of a suspected notorious armed robber known as Asamapane Ayine alias Winder, who is from Bolgatanga’s suburb of Soe.

The suspect, aged twenty-two, is said to be involved in a number of robberies in the region, particularly within the Bolgatanga Municipality.



A statement by the Police said the suspect is believed to be hiding in areas including Bongo, Yorogo or Soe.



The Police said the suspect is behind a recent attack on a Teacher whose motorcycle was robbed at gunpoint as the victim was about to enter his home on the dawn of 25th May 2021. The victim was shot many times in the thigh during the attack.



The police statement further said the suspect mostly carried out all his heinous attacks on an unregistered “mapuka” motorbike and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt over a “crazy” pair of jeans trousers at Bolga-Soe and Yepala on 26th May 2021.



The Police are therefore urging the public, especially residents of Bolgatanga or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspected armed robber to assist the Ghana Police Service in his arrest.

Incidents of armed robbery in the Upper East Region has been recurrent which continue to put the lives of residents at risk and properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis lost.



Though, there have been very little of their activities in the last two months, there have been some isolated reports of attacks in the outskirts of major towns and roads in the region.



The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Dr. Saibu Pabi Gariba, who was newly posted to the region assured to deal with the issue in order to restore peace in the region and create a safe environment for people to go about their daily economic activities.







