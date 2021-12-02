Police in Upper West assure residents of peaceful Christmas celebrations

The police is calling on citizens to volunteer information to help clamp down on miscreants

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Mr. Peter Ndekugri Anumbugre has assured the Overlord of the Waala Traditional area and people in the region of peace and tranquility before, during and after the Christmas festivities and urged them to assist by feeding the Police with vital information to clamp down on the activities of miscreants in the region.

While calling on the Overlord, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV and his Sub-Chiefs and Queen mothers to urge their subjects especially the youth to desist from engaging in crime, ACP Peter Ndekugri noted that crime-fighting is a shared responsibility and should not be left for the Police alone to handle.



He made these remarks during his visit of the Overlord in Wa Tuesday, November 30, 2021, together with some senior Police officers in the region, according to a release issued by the outfit dated December 1, 2021, and signed by Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command.



The release said the visit by the Police Command was part of its efforts to curb crime as well as maintain peace and security through dialogue with the Overlord of the Waala Traditional Council, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, his sub-chiefs and Queen Mothers to discuss matters concerning security at his Palace.

It added that some significant crime-related issues discussed included: cattle rustling, pilfering of motorbikes, circulation of nude pictures and videos that have been ongoing in the region, as well as kidnapping.



The Overlord in his submission commended the Police for what he described as their proactiveness in solving issues of security concerns while also applauding some initiatives by the outfit geared at curbing crime.



His Royal Highness meanwhile assured the Police to liaise with the Police in the establishment of neighborhood watchdog committees within the area in preventing crime and also charged the Command to be vigilant on the conduct of its officers who might want to misconduct themselves in their line of duty.



"He assured the Police of his collaboration to curb the persistent crime by submitting applications for the creation of neighborhood watchdog committees to assist the Police to reduce the menace.



"He also expressed concern about the operation of some officers and urged the Regional Command to monitor critically the activities of his officers to prevent the shame associated with Officers found guilty of certain misconducts," the statement furthered.