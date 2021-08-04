Police in Wa sensitize residents on Coronavirus safety protocols

The move forms part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols by residents in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region, is almost non-existent. This is even in the face of the emergence of a new variant of the infection that is said to be more dangerous than the previous one.

Against this backdrop, the Upper West Regional Police Command has embarked on a sensitization exercise to educate residents on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The exercise came off in the Wa Municipality particularly, at the Wa central business district, and saw the police personnel distribute free facemasks to residents while educating them on the need to continue masking, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The sensitization exercise that took place on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, has received rave reviews by many residents.



Many people including drivers, motorists, traders and pedestrians alike, benefitted from the package as they were made to mask up, after receiving the facemask from the police led by the head of the Public Affairs Unit of the outfit - Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng.

Speaking to the press after the exercise, C/Insp. Gideon Ohene Boateng said the event was being undertaken to remind residents that the pandemic was still present and the need for them to continue following the safety protocols.



He pledged the outfit's resolve of a sustained campaign to sensitize the public at market places churches, mosques and other public outfits to drum home the message.



However, our source at the Police Command has revealed to this reporter that the sensitization exercise is actually a precursor of a planned clampdown on violators of the COVID-19 protocols by the police.



This seems to give credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directive during his 26th address of the nation on the pandemic. The President called for the strict re-enforcement of the Coronavirus safety protocols in the country.