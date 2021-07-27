Police in search of 15-year-old Tracy Boakye

A photo of missing 15-year-old Tracy Boakye

• A 15-year-old girl by name Tracy Boakye is missing

• She lived at Ash Town in the Ashanti region



• The police has urged Ghanaians to help find the missing girl



The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that a 15-year-old girl by name Tracy Boakye has gone missing.



The teenager went missing after she left home at Ash Town in the Ashanti region on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Tracy Boakye is fair in complexion and can speak Twi and English. These were the details the police provided.



Persons with the information about the missing girl has been directed to contact the Manhyia police.



“Missing Person: Please help find Tracy Boakye. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or call the numbers on the image below,” the police stated.



