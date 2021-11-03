Police in the Upper East Region hold memorial day for fallen colleagues

The Ghana Police Service has dedicated 2nd November as a day to remember fallen officers

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

The Police administration in the Upper East Region has held a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of 11 police officers who lost their lives this year in the line of duty.

For and on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, the Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Sayibu Pabi Gariba, laid a wreath in Bolgatanga to commemorate this year's Memorial Day.



Speaking at a brief ceremony, he said the fallen officers deserve recognition, honour and remembrance for giving away their lives to protect the citizenry and property.



“It is recalled that universally, 2nd November is declared as all souls day. The Ghana Police Service has dedicated similarly 2nd November every year in honour of our gallant colleagues who have passed on in the course of duty.”



“It is said that any organization that fails to honour its heroes is not worth dying for. The Ghana Police Service as an organization wants to always remain worth dying for. And for this reason, the police administration and the government of Ghana have dedicated 2nd November every year to commemorate personnel who while performing their duties fall.”

“Therefore, our colleagues who died in the line of duty in 2021 deserve recognition, honour and remembrance. It is for this reason that this morning, the Upper East Regional Command is ushering in this remembrance parade in line with the national parade in Accra and all regional headquarters across the country.”



“We must recognize that our colleagues died while working to protect lives and property. They are therefore the bedrock of the service and their names are engraved in gold and must always be remembered as far as we serve the Ghana Police Service.”



DCOP Gariba extended condolences to the families of the officers and assured them that the police service would continue to remember them for the sacrifice. He prayed for God to receive and accord the souls of departed personnel peaceful rest.



“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, the police administration, the Upper East Regional police command, I am glad to send our utmost condolences to the families of all our colleagues who have fallen in the line of duty in this particular year.”