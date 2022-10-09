Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church

The Ghana Police Service has initiated thorough investigations into an alleged money doubling scam a.k.a. sika gari against fetish priestess turned Evangelist, Patricia Aseidua, popularly called Nana Agradaa, by some members of the public.

The action of the Police comes after videos started circulating on social media about some victims who have fallen for Nana Agradaa’s scam narrating their ordeal.



“The Police have commenced investigation into alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated against some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedua.



“The investigation was initiated following reports that have come to the attention of the Police on the matter.



“We would like to urge anyone with information that can assist the investigation to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.



“While investigation continues, we urge everyone, especially those who might have been affected to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” the statement published on Saturday, October 8, concluded.



Background

GhanaWeb had earlier reported that some people showed in their numbers at the church of the ‘confidence trickster’ because the repented priestess had earlier advertised through her television channel, Thunder TV, that she was going to give out monies to people.



She is also said to have advertised that she would double monies that are brought to her church, Heavenway Champion International Ministry, on the day.



However, as has been typical of her, particularly from the days when she was a fetish priestess, it seems the evangelist only played on the gullibility of the scores of people who appeared at her church to extort monies from them.



When she was done, as has been shared in a number of the videos available to GhanaWeb, she booted them out of the building, aided by her well-built bodyguards.



A number of the affected people are also heard ranting and calling her out.



“This is Agradaa’s church, Heavenway, and she advertised on her TV station that she was going to share monies with everyone only for us to get here, and she rather collects monies from people. She told people to bring ten million (GHC10,000) and come for two billion (GHC200,000) after which she asked people to leave the church. Things immediately turned chaotic here,” a lady giving voice commentary in one of the videos said.





