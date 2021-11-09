Police intelligence leads to deadly foiling of armed robbery attack

File Photo

The Anti-Robbery Taskforce of the Ashanti Regional Police Command on Thursday, November 4 foiled an armed robbery attack following intelligence received.

The operation saw all vehicles entering Buokrom Estate screened on that day.



Incidentally, a car carrying four persons also queued up for the screening.



“During the search,” police said in a press release on Monday, November 8, “the four suspects who were in a car attempted to fire at the personnel who were undertaking the operation.”



It said the taskforce personnel fired back, instantly injuring three of the men. They are said to have died later at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

“One suspect connected to the planned robbery was arrested.”



According to the police, they recovered from the vehicle a pump action gun, one revolver pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, one dagger, two black hoods, two pairs of scissors and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.



Police expressed gratitude to the persons who assisted with intelligence, leading to the foiling of the attack.



“As we seek to combat crime in our communities and make it an unattractive venture, we will continue to count on the support and help of the public.”