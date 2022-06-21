0
Police intensify community engagement across the country

Police intensify community engagement across the country

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

In line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service, all Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders embarked on intensive community engagement across the country on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The community engagement was aimed at taking policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, building closer relationships between the Police and the public while gathering intelligence. The exercise was also to enhance security awareness among the public and identify policing needs peculiar to the respective communities.

During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics, including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering with the Police, and being each other's keeper. The Police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the "When you see something, say something" terrorism threat awareness campaign.

Members of the communities visited were allowed to ask questions about policing and other security issues. On their part, residents of the communities asked for more such interactions with the Police.

The Police assured the public that their concerns have been noted and the information gathered during the engagements will shape policing activities and operations to enable them to serve Ghanaians better.

