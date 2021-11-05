Police intercept two cartons of bullets in Yutong Bus at Hohoe

The driver and conducter of the bus were arrested after police failed to identify the owner

• Police intercept ammunition based on intelligence

• Two cartons of bullets discovered



• Driver and conductor granted police inquiry bail



Police in the Volta Region have seized two cartons of ammunition onboard a bus.



The cartons of AAA and BBB Cartridges were discovered onboard a Yutong bus with Registration Number GT 5919-16, travelling to Kpassa in the Oti Region.



According to a report by Joynews sighted by GhanaWeb, the interception of the ammunition was based on intelligence gathered by the police, whereupon a team was dispatched to search and inspect all vehicles entering the Hohoe Municipality from Accra.

A police press release signed by the Head of the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, DSP Elizabeth Efia Tenge indicates that, “at about 3:45pm on November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus. A search was conducted and two cartons containing AAA and BBB cartridges respectively, were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus.”



The police say it arrested the driver and conductor of the bus after it failed to identify the owner of the cartridges.



“All twenty-nine passengers on board the vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges. The driver of the bus, Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50, and the conductor, Godwin Aniwo, 32, were immediately placed under arrest for further interrogation and the bus impounded”, she said.



The driver and his conductor have however been released on police enquiry bail and are expected to assist the police in its investigations.