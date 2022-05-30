0
Police intercept weed, tramadol hidden in food for inmate at Keneshie cells

IMG 20220525 WA0050 The items were being smuggled to Keneshie police cells

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

An attempt by a lady to smuggle drugs into Keneshie police cells for use by inmates has been uncovered by officers duty.

According to a report by Daily Mail GH, the incident was reported at about 17:50pm on Wednesday, May 24, 2022, when the lady, identified as Blessings Jeremiah, came to the charge office with Eba and Okro soup to be served on a remand prisoner in the cells.

A substance suspected to be Indian Hemp, 4 sticks of matches, 9 capsules of suspected tramadol, and 4 pieces of cigarettes were concealed in the meal, a police report sighted by dailymailgh.com revealed.

The suspect was later arrested and detained to assist police investigations.

The exhibits according to the police, have been ‘retained for evidential purposes’.

