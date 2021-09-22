Police interdict officers who mercilessly flogged Tamale residents over ‘illegal connection’

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Four police officers with the Tamale Regional Police Command have been interdicted – officially barred from acting as police officers – for ruthlessly beating up some residents of Tamale who had allegedly stolen electricity through illegal connections to their premises.

In viral videos, the armed police officers who accompanied officials of VRA/NEDCo to arrest persons stealing power mercilessly whipped the suspects before arresting them. Even some suspects in handcuffs were not spared. They were brazenly brutalised by the police even as cameras captured the action.



Following public criticism, the police administration has acted promptly, interdicting them and apologising to the public while offering to assist the victims to receive appropriate medical attention.

“The Police Administration has with immediate effect, interdicted four police officers working with the Tamale Regional Police Command following the alleged assault of some residents in Tamale in the Northern Region, today, September 21, 2021…a press release signed by, ACP Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General of Public Affairs of the Police Service read.



The police administration is receiving praise for the prompt action in interdicting the police officers.