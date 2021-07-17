Police investigate alleged threats on journalist’s life

DCOP David Agyeman Adjem

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the alleged threats on the life of Mr. Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist of the Multimedia Group, a media firm.

This follows a formal complaint and petition by the Group against Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, who reportedly threatened the journalist.



A statement issued by the Police Command, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) David Agyeman Adjem, and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said: “the petition is receiving attention.”



The alleged threats “is being investigated by the Regional Crime Officer and any further developments will be communicated,” the statement noted.



The police said they had resolved to protect every person in the Region, stressing that the authorities remained committed to this course.

“Let us allow the police to investigate the matter and not to inflame passion, and make comments that could ultimately mar the investigations,” the statement cautioned.



Copies of the Group’s petition have been sent to the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, the Chief of Staff, Office of the President, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The Minister of the Interior and Inspector General of Police (IGP) as well as the Human Rights Watch, New York, USA, and other local and international institutions, have received copies.