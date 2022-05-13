Police investigate death of 2 brothers at Agyamasu

The police have began an investigation into the matter

The Bekwai Police are investigating the mystery surrounding the death of two siblings said to have been trapped in a well at Agyamasu in the Bewkai Municipality of Ashanti.

A police source at Bewkai mentioned the names of the deceased as AdamaAwuni, 20, and his younger brother, Ibrahim Awuni, 18.



According to the source, the deceased’s father hired some workers to work on his well-containing water, and the brothers decided to offer help.



The workers were said to have asked the brothers to keep watch on the machine which was being used for the work as they attended to a woman from the same area.



The source said the machine stopped working and the elder brother entered the well (hole) to spark it.

After Awuni was trapped in the well, his younger brother entered the well to find out what was happening, and he was also trapped.



When the workers returned they found the two brothers dead in the well.



The police source said fire service personnel removed the dead bodies from the well and deposited them at Bekwai Hospital for autopsy.