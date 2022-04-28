1
Menu
News

Police investigate death of officer who allegedly shot himself while on duty in Accra

Police Carry Dead The police officer shot himself while on duty

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police officer dies while on duty

Police officer allegedly shot himself

Identity of officer unknown

The Ghana Police Service has said it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Police officer.

The Police in a release signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori indicated that the Police Officer “allegedly shot himself while on duty on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Graphic Road, Abossey Okai, Accra.

The Police in a statement said they are keeping the identity of the officer hidden until his family is informed.

“In line with our standard operating procedure, the name and further details of the deceased officer have been withheld and will be communicated after his family has been formally notified of the incident,” the statement said on Wednesday, April 27.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George