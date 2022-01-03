Police investigate drowning of final year University of Education student

A person drowning

Source: GNA

Police in Sunyani have begun investigations into circumstances leading to the drowning of a final year student of the University of Education, Winneba, in a swimming pool at Shekinah Hotel at Abesim, near Sunyani, on New Year day.

Isaac Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, 25 years, was pronounced dead on arrival by medical officers at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.



His body has since been deposited at the hospital's mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

A police situational report made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the deceased attended a pool party and drowned while swimming in the hostel's pool around 1800 hours.



"The victim was rescued and rushed to the Municipal Hospital Sunyani for treatment but pronounced dead by the Medical Doctor on duty," it added.