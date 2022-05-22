Police investigate gruesome murder of 15-year old pragia rider

Ghana Police Service

The Dormaa Ahenkro Police Command in the Bono Region has commenced investigations into the gruesome murder of Adoma Augustine Tuobala, a 15-year-old pragia rider at Dwaho-Akontanim, a village near Dormaa Ahenkro.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and police have since deposited the body of the deceased at a nearby hospital for autopsy and preservation.



Investigation Officer in charge of the case, Nana Owusu Kwarteng in a police report said they had a distress call and responded quickly to the call only to see the victim lying in a pool of blood with a suspected knife wound.



Giving an account, the Police stated that it “received a distress call to the effect that a young man has been murdered along the Dwaho-Akontanim village near Dormaa Ahenkro. Police proceeded to the scene and the body of the deceased later given as Adomah Augustine Tuobala age about 15 years a pragia rider lying in a nearby bush with several lacerations suspected to be knife wounds.”

Consequently, police intelligence led to the arrest of two suspects, Osei Kwasi Jeffter popularly known as password, and Samuel Sekyere who hails from Drobo. They are currently being kept at the Dormaa Police Station.



According to the police, the suspects reportedly “lured the deceased to the spot and attack him with a knife and stabbed him severally in attempt to steal his pragia”



Osei Kwasi Jeffter (password) and his accomplice Samuel Sekyere were brought to the Dormaa Ahenkro court while investigations continue on the case.