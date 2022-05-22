4
Menu
News

Police investigate gruesome murder of 15-year old pragia rider

Policecrest?resize=526%2C526&ssl=1 Ghana Police Service

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Dormaa Ahenkro Police Command in the Bono Region has commenced investigations into the gruesome murder of Adoma Augustine Tuobala, a 15-year-old pragia rider at Dwaho-Akontanim, a village near Dormaa Ahenkro.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and police have since deposited the body of the deceased at a nearby hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Investigation Officer in charge of the case, Nana Owusu Kwarteng in a police report said they had a distress call and responded quickly to the call only to see the victim lying in a pool of blood with a suspected knife wound.

Giving an account, the Police stated that it “received a distress call to the effect that a young man has been murdered along the Dwaho-Akontanim village near Dormaa Ahenkro. Police proceeded to the scene and the body of the deceased later given as Adomah Augustine Tuobala age about 15 years a pragia rider lying in a nearby bush with several lacerations suspected to be knife wounds.”

Consequently, police intelligence led to the arrest of two suspects, Osei Kwasi Jeffter popularly known as password, and Samuel Sekyere who hails from Drobo. They are currently being kept at the Dormaa Police Station.

According to the police, the suspects reportedly “lured the deceased to the spot and attack him with a knife and stabbed him severally in attempt to steal his pragia”

Osei Kwasi Jeffter (password) and his accomplice Samuel Sekyere were brought to the Dormaa Ahenkro court while investigations continue on the case.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach