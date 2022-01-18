Police investigate murder of two at Trede

Police in the area have started investigations into the matter

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the murder of two persons at Kotwi and Brofoyeduro on Sunday 16th January 2022.

According to the police, the deceased persons are friends who left home to drink alcohol at a spot in Kotwi. Unfortunately, the two friends failed to manage their anger when a misunderstanding ensued between them.



One of the deceased pulled a knife and stabbed his friend several times in the chest, leading to his death.



The angry youth chased the murderer and subjected him to life-threatening assault until he passed out in the process.

Narrating the incident to the media in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Police Public relations officer, ASP. Mr Godwin Ahianyo said investigations are ongoing to arrest the youth who beat the suspect to death.



“Yesterday in the evening around 6 pm, the Trede District Police Command had information that there was a dead body lying at the scene near the Educational Complex at Botwi, so the Police preceded to the area and identified the body as Nana Boakye about 28 years with sharp wounds on the chest,” he added.