Police investigate murder of woman at Dzodze

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Dzodze District Police Command has begun investigations into a shooting incident on Monday that led to the death of a 33-year-old woman.

The deceased, Akos Bebe Tornui, from Ave-Dakpa, Akatsi North, died from gunshot wounds inflicted on her by an unknown assailant at Totsianyi, a suburb of Dzodze, in the Ketu North Municipality.

Superintendent of Police (Supt) Christian Dogbatsey, the District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident told the Ghana News Agency, said the police received a report that a man shot the woman on Monday when she went to buy something at a house at Dzodze Totsianyi.

He said the victim was rushed to the Dzodze St Anthony Hospital for treatment but died later.

The District Police Commander said the Command had begun investigations into the matter, to determine circumstances leading to the shooting and killing of the woman and to apprehend suspects.

Source: GNA
