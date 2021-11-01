Police investigate secret blood donation exercise in La schools

A gadget reportedly used to collect blood samples of victims

The La District Police Command has begun an investigation into an alleged blood donation exercise in the district.

According to the Police, it has arrested some persons claiming to be students of the University of Ghana and conducting a research exercise.



The Police disclosed that the ploy used by the team was first to meet the parents and children in their homes that they want to feed the children and give them cups and bowls.



They then meet the children in their respective schools, take their blood samples, and give them a chargeable waist belt device with a charger to put on for six days.

After six days, they come back for the device and give the victims Ghc60.



The Police says based on the information had retrieved some of the devices and investigated the matter.



It has therefore asked the public to be cautious of such persons.