Police investigate viral video for assaulted suspect

Source: GNA

The Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), to investigate an intercepted viral video in which a suspect in handcuff was being assaulted.

A news brief from the Police and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the Bureau was to report findings of the investigation to the Police Administration, for any disciplinary measures against anybody found culpable.



The statement said, “we would like to state plainly that the Police abhor the maltreatment of suspects and therefore outrightly condemn the treatment of the alleged suspect.”

The Police Administration reminded police officers to always be guided by the fundamental human rights of all persons and act in accordance with the law.



“Any updates on the incident will be communicated in due course,” it said.