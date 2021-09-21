Police investigates Apenkwa shooting incident

The police asks the public to remain as they in no time arrest the culprits

Source: GNA

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, September 20 at the Apenkwa Traffic Light in Accra.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the Police upon receipt of the distress call, at approximately 1500 hours responded and proceeded to the scene of the crime.



It said a preliminary investigation showed that the victim, whilst returning from the bank, was shot by two men on a motorbike.



The statement said Police found evidence that a gunshot had been fired at the scene of the crime.



It said the robbers succeeded in taking away an amount of GHC29,000 from the victim.

The statement said the victim who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and currently receiving treatment.



The statement urged members of the general public to remain calm, adding that Police would ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime in the shortest possible time.



It called for support from members of the general public to provide relevant information leading to the arrest of the robbers.



The Police can be contacted on toll-free numbers 18555/191.