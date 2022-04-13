0
Menu
News

Police investigates stabbing to death of KMA city guard

1.21454511 Gavel | File photo

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is investigating circumstances under which a Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) city guard was stabbed to death on Monday, April 11.

The deceased, Thomas Amakye Yankey, 50, popularly known as Congo Soldier, was allegedly stabbed multiple times with a knife on the neck and stomach at the Kejetia Lorry Terminal by a driver of vehicle, popularly called “trotro.” driver.

He sustained various injuries and later died on arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) upon referral from a clinic at Adum.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, in-charge of the Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, briefing the media in Kumasi, said the police were alerted that the deceased had been stabbed resulting to his death.

According to the police, the deceased attempted to prevent the driver from loading passengers at an unauthorised place and this led to the brawl.

He said the driver together with his mate were in Police custody assisting in investigations.

The Police spokesperson said the suspect claimed the deceased first hit him with an object on his head, resulting in the unfortunate situation and gave assurance that his outfit would get to the bottom of the matter.

ASP Ahianyo assured the family of the deceased that the police would leave no stone unturned in its investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I am thereby assuring the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased that the police will gather the necessary evidence and then push it to the AG’s office for advice, and then we continue with the prosecution,” he said.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
My father beat my mum - Son of Osinachi
Ablakwa raises 'alarm' over alleged illegal allowances at Cocobod
You’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades
I used my intelligence – Fabio Gama on controversial penalty
All set for full trial of Jomoro MP
Only Black Stars coach can determine the fate of Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others - GFA
Four Ghanaian players based abroad who could play for Black Stars at the World Cup
Shatta Wale was my classmate - Asamoah Gyan discloses
Leaked photos of Black Stars jersey for 2022 World Cup
I set up Jospong Printing Press with GH¢3 loan from my mother – Dr Siaw-Agyemang
Related Articles: