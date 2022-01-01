Police investigating death of American Instagram model in Accra hotel

Tyger Booty, real name Julie Diane Williams

Popular American Instagram model found dead in Ghana

Tesano Police confirm investigating the case



Tyger Booty family wants autopsy to be done in US



The Ghana Police Service on Friday evening confirmed that it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a popular American Instagram model, Tyger Booty, real name Julie Diane Williams.



"The Ghana Police Service, had a meeting, via zoom today, Friday, December 31, 2021, with the family of US national, Julie Diane Williams who was found dead at Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, on December 14, 2021.



"The family was officially informed of the investigations being conducted into the circumstances leading to her death," the statement read in part.

Tyger Booty was found dead in her room at the Rayporsh Hotel in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.



Accra-based Asaase Radio had on December 31, reported that the Tesano Police confirmed investigating the case and had forwarded a report to Police Headquarters.



Family members of the late US Instagram model were also reported to have kicked against performing her autopsy in Ghana because they could not trust the integrity of the exercise by Ghanaian authorities.



“We don’t trust Ghana health authorities will do a good job so we want the autopsy done in the United States,” Julie Williams, the family spokesperson told Asaaseradio.com.