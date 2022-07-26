Police investigating incident of junior officer disrespecting Chief Superintendent

Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has stated that it has already commenced investigations into the viral video which showed a junior officer of the service blatantly disrespecting a senior officer.

According to the police, the said incident happened in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



In a statement issued on July 26, 2022, the police added that it commenced investigations into the incident the very day it happened.



“The police have taken note of a viral video in which some police officers are seen exchanging words, and we wish to state that this incident occurred in the morning of 20th July 2022 and investigations commenced into it that very day,” parts of the police statement read.



“We would like to assure the public, that the due internal disciplinary process of the Service is being applied in dealing with the matter,” it added.



In the said video, the junior officer, who identified himself as a member of the Formed Police Unit (FPU), can be seen vehemently challenging the orders of the senior officer who is at least of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police.

The junior officer even rejected the senior officer’s command to mention his Police service number and told the police to meet him at the FPU because he was not the one who deployed him on the mission.



“… meet me at FBU. You were not the one who brought me here,” he said when the commander requested his Police service number.



“You’re disgracing yourself. You come to meet us trying to arrest a thief and you are giving us all these commands,” the FPU officer further stated in Twi.



The senior officer remained calm and reprimandeded the Sergeant in charge for the behaviour of the junior officer. He then gave the Sergeant instructions on how to conduct the operation.



He, however, promised to deal with the junior officer, saying, “if you know what will happen to you, you will keep quiet.”

View the Police statement plus the video of the encounter between Police officers in the video below:





News Release:



Police Investigate Alleged Misconduct Involving Some Officers in the Ashanti Region.



Read more from the attached release. pic.twitter.com/wHJUqVVqd6 — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 26, 2022

This is an intolerable show of indiscipline by this junior officer towards his superior officer.The Police administration must look into this matter and mete out the strictest disciplinary action against this errant officer who does not merit his uniform. pic.twitter.com/ULLgguCQeE — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) July 26, 2022

