Police invite Nigel Gaisie over 31st night ‘Umuofia’ prophecies

Prophet Nigel Gaise is expected at the CID headquarters on Monday

Police warn pastors against prophecies

Nigel Gaisie issues prophecies about Umuofia on December 31, watch night



Bobie Ansah tags police invitation to Nigel Gaisie as intimidating tactic



The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Giasie, has received an invitation from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



The invitation by the police according to GhanaWeb sources is in relation to some prophecies issued by the man of God during his end of year watch night service held on the night of December 31, 2021.



Prophet Nigel is expected to report to the CID headquarters in Accra on Monday, February 28, 2022, to answer questions on his prophecies.



Ahead of the 2020 December watch night, the Ghana Police Service issued a statement to pastors and prophets against what it said are prophecies likely to cause fear and panic.

Describing such acts as criminal and contravening the law, the police warned that it will arrest and prosecute any man of God who goes ahead to issue prophecies likely to create tension and panic.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie as expected on December 31, 2021, issued several prophecies about the year 2022 on issues covering security, politics and governance among others.



While giving out the prophecies, the man of God referred to a town called Umuofia and alluded that his prophecies on the night was about the fictional town and not about Ghana as one would want to believe.







About two months down the line, the police who had earlier stated that they were reviewing tapes of various prophecies issued by prophets and pastors on the night, have called on Nigel Gaisie to possible provide answers on some of his utterances.



Meanwhile, Kwabena Bobie Ansah, a journalist who was recently arrested and charged for publication of false news has described the invitation extended to Nigel Gaisie as an act of intimidation directed at the prophet by the current government.

“Look, I think Ghanaians must rise up in support of Prophet Nigel Gaisie against threats and intimidations against him by this Akufo Addo led govt. He has just received a call from the CID office to report on Monday over some comments he made during his usual church meetings. This is absolutely ridiculous! This is absolutely insane!” Bobie Ansah wrote in a Facebook post.



The Accra FM radio presenter was recently arrested and charged with publishing false news after he had accused the first and second ladies of the state of appropriating for themselves some state lands.



His arrest and other recent arrests involving some government critics have been tagged as politically motivated by a cross-section of the public.



Watch Nigel Gaisie's 31st Night prophecies below:



