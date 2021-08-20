Police invite kissing Anglican priest

Rev. Father Larbi has rendered an apology to the church

The police have invited Rev Father Balthazzar Obeng Larbi for questioning after he was caught on tape kissing three female students of St Monica’s College of Education during Sunday mass.

The officials of St Monica’s College of Education acting on the advice of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission lodged a case of sexual assault at the Mampong Divisional Police Command.



The Mampong Divisional Commander, Chief Supt David Kwaku Amoako, has confirmed the police have started investigations.



Meanwhile, Rev. Father Larbi has rendered an apology to the church, the school, the affected students, and their families.



In a statement issued on Thursday 19 August 2021, Rev Fr Larbi acknowledged his conduct was incorrect and asked for clemency.

“I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during these trying times. May God bless us all, I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behavior through,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Anglican Church, Ghana has set up a five-member committee to investigate the basis and legitimacy of his act.



The committee has officially begun its work and is expected to submit its findings and recommendations to the Anglican Church and the school authorities on 31 August 2021.



Also, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education have also started an external investigation into the issue.