Police kill four robbery suspects in Tema

Suspected Robber Arrested The arrested suspected robber (photo from the Ghana Police Service)

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One robbery suspect arrested in Tema

Suspected robber from Tema on the run

Police conducts targeted intelligence-led operation in Tema

The Ghana Police Service have disclosed that it shot and killed four robbery suspects in Gbetsile near Afienya, Tema.

According to the police, the suspects were killed during a targeted intelligence-led operation on January 22, 2022.

In a series of tweets shared on its twitter handle, the police said the bodies of the deceased suspected robbers have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.

It also disclosed that during the operation, one other suspect was arrested, however, the sixth suspect managed to escape.

“The suspect arrested is currently in custody assisting the investigation. Meanwhile, the anti-robbery squad attached to the Tema Regional Police Command is currently pursuing the suspect who is on the run,” the police said.

Also in the tweets, the police assured the public that it would continue to fight crime to make the country safe and peaceful.

